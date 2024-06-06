Hull FC complete double signing with immediate effect

HULL FC have announced the signings of overseas duo Jed Cartwright and Treigh Stewart.

The pair will link up with the club with immediate effect, pending successful visa applications, and are expected to land in the UK in the coming weeks having secured releases by their respective clubs in Australia.

Cartwright and Stewart have both signed 18-month contracts with the Black and Whites, keeping them at the MKM Stadium until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Second-rower Cartwright, son of newly appointed Hull FC head coach from 2025 John Cartwright, joins the club from Newcastle Knights, bolstering Hull’s options in the back-row.

The 27-year old Sydney native, who stands at 6ft4in, is a product of the Penrith Panthers youth system, making his senior debut for the side in 2019. A move to South Sydney followed in 2020, where he would spend the following four campaigns before linking up with the Knights ahead of the current campaign.

With over 90 competitive appearances under his belt since 2017 across the NRL and the competition’s respective reserve grades, including 30 appearances for Rabbitohs senior side, Cartwright also brings versatility to West Hull with abilities to feature in the centres too.

Meanwhile, full-back Stewart joins the club from Brisbane Tigers, adding some impressive depth to the position alongside the likes of Jack Walker, Logan Moy, and Davy Litten.

Born and raised in New South Wales, the 23-year old spine player has 47 appearances under his belt in the NSW and Queensland Cup competitions over the past four-and-a-half seasons.

Stewart was part of the St George Illawarra Dragons youth system for almost a decade, before making the move to Brisbane Tigers ahead of the 2024 season – the feeder side of Melbourne Storm, with whom he trained and played for during this year’s pre-season campaign.

He has featured in every game so far this season for the Tigers, clocking up seven assists in 12 games, and making over 1,450 running metres, hitting over 130 metres on seven occasions – similarly to Cartwright, Stewart brings versatility to the squad with capabilities to feature at half-back.

Stewart proudly represented his heritage last season, featuring for Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister’s XIII side against Australia’s Prime Minister’s XIII.

Cartwright and Stewart are the latest additions to the club’s ranks, having recently secured the permanent signings of Tom Briscoe and Yusuf Aydin, as well as high profile additions of John Asiata and Jordan Abdull for the 2025 campaign.

On his move to the club, Cartwright said: “I’m very excited to have the opportunity to move over to England and join Hull FC.

“I’m feeling fit and firing after playing a handful of games for the Knights in the NRL in the first half of the year. The body’s feeling good, so I’m ready to rip in when I arrive in England.

“A tough, physical game is what I’m expecting in Super League judging by the feedback I have received from some of the boys who’ve played over there at the Knights.

“I feel like those are the sort of games that I really enjoy, so I’m really excited for the experience.

“The atmosphere over in England looks special – I can’t wait to be a part of it all.”

Fellow new recruit Stewart, said: “It’s a big step for myself to come over to play in Super League but it’s something I’m excited for.

“To be able to make my first-grade debut at some stage is going to be pretty big for me. I’ve played a couple of trial matches and in both Queensland and New South Wales Cup competitions, so to be able to come over to Super League and make my first-grade debut is going to be a special achievement for me.

“The physicality in the Q Cup is totally different to the NSW Cup and I think that will prepare me well for playing in Super League, where there is a similar level of physicality.

“I played against St Helens for the Dragons in a trial match last year and that showed me a lot about what the physicality of Super League teams is like, but it’s a challenge I feel ready for, having played a fair amount of games for Brisbane Tigers this year.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, added: “We’ve been keeping a close eye on both Jed and Treigh for some time, and we’re pleased to be bringing them both over in the coming weeks to bolster our squad for the rest of this season.

“Jed brings some real size and power to our back-row options, an area of the squad we’ve been keen to bolster mid-season.

“He’s been a part of some great environments in the NRL, and he’s joining us at a great age where he’s heading into the prime years of his career.

“Treigh is a really exciting prospect, and our competition for places for the full-back position is a mouth-watering thought with some great young talent at our disposal.

“Similarly to Jed, he’s been around a great setup in the form of Melbourne Storm earlier this year – he’ll give us pace and some much-needed additional attacking threat.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast