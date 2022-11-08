Former Leeds Rhinos star Adam Cuthbertson subject to a ‘couple of offers’ following Featherstone Rovers exit

EARLIER this morning, it was announced that Adam Cuthbertson would be leaving Featherstone Rovers after just one season at the club.

Cuthbertson had joined Featherstone ahead of the 2022 Championship season in a bid to help the West Yorkshire club earn promotion to Super League, but that wasn’t forthcoming as the Leigh Leopards engineered one of the best seasons in second tier history.

Cuthbertson first came to UK shores in 2015, joining Leeds Rhinos where he spent six seasons, registering over 150 appearances and playing an integral part in the club’s Grand Final-winning success in 2015 and 2017 as well as the Challenge Cup Final in 2020.

The 37-year-old joined York after leaving Leeds at the end of 2020, but League Express understands that the Australian will now be retiring and heading into coaching.

Indeed, Cuthbertson has received a ‘couple of offers’ to stay in the sport with a decision expected soon in order to join up for pre-season training.

But Cuthbertson is also tossing up whether or not to stay and coach in the UK or return home to Australia to take up a role there.

Aside from rugby league, the 37-year-old has been pioneering his own business, The LoweCal Lager, with the business currently booming.