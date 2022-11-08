Ex-Castleford Tigers and Hull FC star Jordan Rankin gets rugby league playing deal

EX-Castleford Tigers and Hull FC star Jordan Rankin has been given one last crack at the 13-man game after landing a new playing deal.

Rankin had been one of Castleford’s go-to players under the latter part of Daryl Powell’s tenure at the Jungle, but he returned to Australia during the 2020 season.

The livewire playmaker also had spells at Hull FC and the Huddersfield Giants whilst in Super League, with a two-year hiatus in the middle of the 2010s saw him play with NRL side Wests Tigers.

After departing the UK, the 30-year-old joined the Parramatta Eels in a bid to continue his playing career Down Under, but has spent most of his time trying his hand at coaching.

Now, League Express understands that Rankin will be assistant coach of the Eels’ SG Ball Under-19s side for 2023, but alongside that, the former Super League man will also be on a train and trial deal in a bid to gain one last playing contract at the Eels.

It means that Rankin will earn $1000 a week in a bid to prove himself at the highest level once more.