Former Leigh Leopards man turned head coach confirms signing of Brad Takairangi and ex-Wakefield Trinity star

FORMER LEIGH LEOPARDS man Blake Wallace, who is now a head coach, has confirmed the signing of former Hull KR star Brad Takairangi and ex-Wakefield Trinity playmaker Pita Godinet.

Wallace, who is in charge of the Dapto Canaries, confirmed to League Express that both men will be joining the suburb Australian rugby league team for the 2023 season.

Founded in 1911, the Canaries were one of five founding clubs of the Illawarra Rugby League, though it took the club 55 years to win its first title.

Now, led by Wallace, Dapto are on a collision course to win another title with such men as Takairangi and Godinet in their ranks.

Takairangi, who played for Hull KR between 2021 and 2022, had been left without a club since being let go by Rovers at the end of his contract.

It remained to be seen whether or not the 33-year-old would remain in the UK following the Rugby League World Cup, but now Takairangi has decided to return Down Under.

Godinet, meanwhile, played for Wakefield Trinity in 2014 and 2015, registering 41 appearances for the West Yorkshire club.

The 35-year-old earned 15 caps for Samoa, but has been around the world, beginning his career with the New Zealand Warriors, spending time with Wakefield before spells with French club Villeneuve and then American side Atlanta Rhinos.

Both are big coups for the Canaries with Wallace confirming that they aren’t finished there either.