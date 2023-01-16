Castleford Tigers’ Liam Watts on opportunity in NRL, his future in Super League and career beyond rugby league

AT the age of 32, Castleford Tigers star Liam Watts is in the twilight of his career.

Having enjoyed almost two decades of rugby league at the highest level, Watts is heading into the final year of his contract with hometown club Castleford.

However, looking back over his career so far, the former Hull KR and Hull FC enforcer revealed an opportunity when he could have made a move to the NRL – and why he didn’t.

“There was an opportunity it wasn’t concrete,” Watts told the JM Academy podcast. “I had an opportunity to go but I couldn’t have left Tommy and Blake (Watts’ two older children).

“If I had been with their mum I might have gone at the time but it’s how life time pans out, it wasn’t the right time.

“You go to France you are two hours away whereas Australia is 24 hours away. I’d never forgive myself if something happened and I wasn’t there to be with them.

“At such a young age they need their dad. If they were 14, 15 or 16 you could have explained I was going away to earn a living but they were babies and I am close with them.

“It’s not like I’m working away from home, I’ve devoted my full life to them and to get a chance to go it just wasn’t the right time.

“Who knows in the next couple of years if I do have to go elsewhere, there are teams in France, they are at an age where they would understand.”

Despite Watts’ determination to continue playing, the forward doesn’t want to go on one year too long.

“I’m 32 now, I’ve always said to myself I don’t want to go on another year too much. We will struggle with life after as it is, I see blokes now who can’t bend their knees and elbows.

“I will be going into manual labour, it’s not a society that we live in where we retire and buy a few properties.

“I had in my head, I wanted to be 35 or 36. The game is getting quicker, the impact is getting bigger, every year we are getting fitter and fitter so it is getting to a stage where we are taking more whacks than ever before. It is constant.”

In terms of life after rugby league, Watts is committed to being a busy handyman – it’s fair to say he doesn’t want a career in coaching!

“I’ve got three more years left at the top leagues. I don’t want to completely shut it off and not be involved but I don’t want to go into coaching.

“I’ve got a house, a mortgage and kids to look after. I enjoy the tools side of things, I’ve renovated my house with the skirting boards and doors. I love decorating, I just zone out and I can’t stop until I’ve finished.