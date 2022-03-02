Former NRL and Salford Red Devils star jailed for drug importation

Former New Zealand winger Manu Vatuvei has been sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for importing methamphetamine.

Vatuvei, a World Cup winner in 2008 and star for the Warriors in the NRL, was one of four people arrested in 2019 after a major police operation, and he pleaded guilty last year to a single representative charge of importing a Class A drug.

The 35-year-old was sentenced on Wednesday at Manukau District Court in Auckland, New Zealand, after admitting his role in importing around 500 grams of the drug from India.

Vatuvei scored 152 tries in 226 appearances for the New Zealand Warriors, as well as making 29 Kiwi appearances and later representing Tonga.

He retired from Rugby League in 2019 after a short spell in Super League with Salford Red Devils, where he played eight times.