Salford Red Devils star has suspension overturned after appeal

Salford Red Devils fullback Ryan Brierley has successfully appealed against a one-match ban.

Brierley received a Grade B charge of dangerous contact for “other contrary behaviour (leads with feet)” in last week’s defeat to Hull FC, with a one-match suspension issued.

The off-season signing from Leigh Centurions pleaded guilty to the charge but challenged the grading, and was successful in having the offence downgraded to Grade A.

It means that Brierley will now not serve a ban and is free to play in this Sunday’s Super League trip to Huddersfield Giants.

However, Salford will be without Dan Sarginson who received a one-match suspension for a late hit on a passer in the Hull match.