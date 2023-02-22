Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne offered shock rugby league comeback

FORMER NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been offered a shock comeback to rugby league.

Hayne, who will face a third rape trial on March 6 after having his previous conviction quashed with a view to a retrial, had been contacted by the South West Goannas to play for the Group 6 side in 2023.

He was contacted by former NRL star Tony ‘T Rex’ Williams and would have come up against ex-NRL stars Curtis Scott and Blake Ferguson for the Thirlmere Roosters.

Hayne hasn’t played rugby league since 2018 when he last donned the Parramatta Eels jersey, but he has decided against the potential move.

“Jarryd was thinking about it,” said Goannas president Mark Baird to the Daily Telegraph.