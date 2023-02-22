Rohan Smith hints at different position for Nene MacDonald and when James Bentley and Harry Newman will be back for Leeds Rhinos

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has hinted at a different position for PNG centre Nene MacDonald for the club’s clash against Hull FC.

With MacDonald named in Smith’s squad for the first time in 2023 since making the move from Leigh Leopards, he is set to debut against Hull on Friday.

“He (MacDonald) has a very good chance (of playing). He has ticked off the healing time which is one of the parameters we have looked at,” Smith said.

“He has been back amongst the team for a good few sessions now so he is there or thereabouts.”

Despite playing the entirety of 2022 as a centre with Leigh, MacDonald could play on the wing on Friday.

“I see Nene as a centre or winger. I think the guys that played centre last week did a decent job and weren’t the hub of our problems for sure.

“I think a lot of the skills he has apply equally whether you play centre or winger and he played most of his NRL career as a winger, but played centre and fullback as a youngster.”

In terms of players coming back, Smith also gave an update on the injured James Bentley, Mikolaj Oledzki and Harry Newman.

“James Bentley trained really well today, Harry is going well and Mikolaj trained well. I’m not going to forecast who is back first but it won’t be MIkolaj.

“Hopefully James and Harry will be back in the next couple of weeks. Their injuries have been a little bit out of the ordinary.”