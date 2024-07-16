Former South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou puts hat in ring for Super League job

FORMER South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Jason Demetriou will throw his hat into the ring for the vacant Huddersfield Giants role, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Demetriou, who was also interested in the vacant Leeds Rhinos head coaching role before ex-Parramatta Eels boss Brad Arthur was given the nod, has been out of work since being axed by the Rabbitohs earlier in the 2024 NRL season.

However, the Australian is familiar to the UK shores and to the Super League competition given his long affiliation with Wakefield Trinity as a player in the 2000s.

In his first season in charge of the Rabbitohs, Demetriou guided the club to their fifth straight preliminary final, but missed out on the play-offs in 2023 and endured a difficult start to the 2024 campaign.

The 48-year-old was also on the coaching staff of the North Queensland Cowboys during their Grand Final-winning season of 2015 and has held a number of coaching roles throughout the NRL, but League Express can reveal that he is keen on returning to England in a coaching capacity.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast