Former St Helens star Regan Grace suffers another heartbreaking injury

FORMER St Helens star Regan Grace has suffered another heartbreaking Achilles injury just months after leaving Super League for rugby union side Racing 92.

Grace signed a one-year deal with the French rugby union club, but has “suffered a relapse of his Achilles tendon injury” according to a press release from the 15-man club.

As such, the Welsh flyer will be out for “several more months” with no prediction of a return to the field just yet.

Grace ruptured his Achilles tendon back in August whilst playing for Saints against the Salford Red Devils, but he has been undergoing an intense rehab in order to get himself right for Racing 92 going into the new season.

However, the 26-year-old will have to wait for his long-awaited debut.

Grace scored 88 tries in 141 appearances for the Merseyside club after making his debut back in 2016.