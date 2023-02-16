Sky Sports pundit names the two halfbacks Warrington Wolves chased before signing Josh Drinkwater

WARRINGTON WOLVES have had a massive turnover following the 2022 Super League season.

The Cheshire club finished second bottom of the Super League table after a dreadful year with 50% of the squad leaving during and at the end of the season according to chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick.

One of those players that departed was halfback Gareth Widdop, whose season ended prematurely following a dislocated shoulder.

Widdop is now a Castleford Tigers player with Warrington in dire need of another playmaker following the pressure on George Williams.

In the build-up to Warrington’s fixture against the Leeds Rhinos last night, Sky Sports pundit Jon Wells revealed the names of two halfbacks who the Wolves chased before being alerted of Catalans Dragons halfback Josh Drinkwater’s availability.

“They looked for Jake Clifford and Adam Clune, but a phone call changed everything,” Wells said.

“They had put up pictures of halfbacks who weren’t available and Josh Drinkwater was one of them, but they wanted someone in his mould.

“Then Josh Drinkwater was made available and they got the man who they never thought they would get.”

Drinkwater was given the number 7 shirt as head coach Daryl Powell looked to rebuild what had looked a divided side in 2022.