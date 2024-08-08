Former Super League and Championship halfback involved in betting scandal

FORMER Super League and Championship halfback Pat Weisner is currently under investigation amidst a betting scandal in the second tier Australian game.

Weisner, who played for the likes of Leigh Centurions (as they were named then), Harlequins RL, Halifax, Hull KR and Barrow Raiders across a six-year period in the UK, is facing allegations he placed a multi bet on games which included legs on NRLW and NSW Cup matches.

The North Sydney Bears boss has steered the club to 14 wins from 20 games this season with the Bears top of the New South Wales RL competition.

However, if found guilty, Weisner could be deregistered.

Weisner is being represented by prominent Sydney lawyer Paul McGirr, who addressed the allegations.

“The matter is defended and listed for hearing on Wednesday,” McGirr told the Daily Telegraph.

“It will be contested and there will be witnesses called. My client wasn’t the person that placed the bet.

“There will be a witness who will attest that he placed the bet from Weisner’s TAB account, without Pat Weisner’s knowledge.

“My client is fully aware of the code of conduct rules in relation to gambling and he did not place any bet on any rugby league games.

“That’s all I can say to preserve the integrity of the hearing.”

Page three of the NSWRL code of conduct regarding gambling on games is clear.

It reads: “No club, team or person bound by this rule shall participate or be involved in any way, in gambling in relation to a match (whether, in each case, as to its outcome, its course or otherwise) or the progress of a team in the NRL competition, the National Youth competition the NSW Cup competition, the Ron Massey Cup competition, the Sydney Shield Competition the SG Ball competition the Harold Matthews competition, their respective counterpart competitions in the QRL, or any of either the NRL or NSWRL representative matches or Queensland representative matches.”

He will formally plead not guilty.

It is alleged Weisner attempted to bet on the Souths versus Canberra and Roosters versus Blacktown NSW Cup games.

