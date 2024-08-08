Bradford Bulls issue Odsal update following bid to buy back from RFL

BRADFORD BULLS have issued another update on Odsal Stadium following the club’s bid to buy the venue back from the RFL.

The RFL took over Odsal, leasing it from Bradford Council in a 150-year agreement back in January 2012, but, in October of last year, the stadium was put up for sale with property consultancy Knight Frank appointed to handle the bids.

The Bradford club expressed their interest in acquiring the lease prior to the deadline on January 31, but now it has been a steady progression.

Bulls’ chief executive, Jason Hirst, has provided the clubs’ fans with the latest update in relation to the clubs’ bid to buy back the lease to Odsal, saying: “The club’s bid to buy back the lease to Bartercard Odsal Stadium, our spiritual home for 90 years, from the Rugby Football League (RFL) remains on track to be completed in the near future.

“Having recently being approved by the RFL Board and then subsequently discussed and supported at the RFL Council meeting, the acquirement of the lease is now heading towards legal completion.

“The club will issue a further update upon legal completion.

“Thank you.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast