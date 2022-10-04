Former Super League and Scotland player Adam Walker dies aged 31

Former Scotland international Adam Walker has died at the age of 31, a number of his former clubs have announced.

Walker earned 14 caps for Scotland, including playing at the 2013 World Cup.

After starting his career at Huddersfield Giants, he made over 100 appearances in four years at Hull KR including the Challenge Cup final in 2015.

Following Hull KR’s relegation the following year he moved to St Helens and then Wakefield Trinity, where he was dismissed after a positive drugs test.

Walker returned to the game in 2019 with Salford Red Devils, helping them reach the Super League Grand Final and playing in their defeat at Old Trafford, before his career finished at Leigh Centurions in 2020.

“Everyone involved with Scotland Rugby League is saddened to learn of the passing of Adam,” said the Bravehearts in a statement.

“Adam played with pride every time he stepped on the pitch for Scotland and was a member of our 2013 World Cup squad and a part of our 2014 European Championship winning squad. Our thoughts are with Adam’s family and friends at this time.”

Huddersfield Giants are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our former player, Adam Walker. Adam came through the club’s academy and played for the first team from 2010 to 2012. The thoughts of all at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/vqciVPg8S6 — Huddersfield Giants (@Giantsrl) October 4, 2022

Hull KR are saddened to learn of Adam Walker’s passing. The club’s thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Ca6XEpwbi7 — Hull KR (@hullkrofficial) October 4, 2022