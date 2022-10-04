The Garry Schofield Column: Marc Sneyd can make an impact for England

What an opportunity for Marc Sneyd!

Jonny Lomax’s bicep injury has led to the Salford halfback getting an England World Cup call-up along with his team-mates Andy Ackers and Kallum Watkins. After their fine season, it’s great to see the Red Devils so well represented.

In the end, England coach Shaun Wane went for 18 of the 24 players I suggested for the squad in last week’s column, and two of my picks, Lomax and his St Helens colleague Mark Percival, have missed out through fitness issues, which a real shame, both for them as individuals and our hopes of success.

Sneyd could end up being a very important player for England because he has two vital components to his game – creativity and kicking ability, both in open play and from the tee.

I must credit Salford coach Paul Rowley for bringing out that creativity, which I feel was too often stifled when Sneyd was at Hull.

Rowls has allowed him to express himself as part of an effective combination with Ryan Brierley and Man of Steel Brodie Croft and he has really flourished.

Ackers has also had a great season, although I think Waney will go with his favourite Michael McIlorum, even if his self-discipline is suspect.

McIlorum, skipper Sam Tomkins and George Williams will always be among the first names on his team sheet.

Alex Walmsley would have been too, but his foot injury has opened the door to Chris Hill, who will be desperate to make the most of the chance.

I thought Ryan Sutton would get the call, but not so, and I can see why Hill is back in the spotlight.

He’s had a good first season at Huddersfield after his move from Warrington, and while he might not do anything particularly spectacular, he’s solid and dependable, and like Watkins, Tom Burgess and Ryan Hall, has the experience of having played in two World Cups already.

I’m a little surprised Zak Hardaker isn’t in there, given his versatility and play=off performances.

And I’m not impressed by Victor Radley’s presence. As good a forward as the Sydney Rooster is, I suspect he’s only shown an interest in England because he can’t get a look-in with Australia, and I’d prefer to see a homegrown product rather than an import.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.