Former Super League players fighting for their careers including ex-Hull FC and Castleford Tigers pair

WHEN players leave Super League, the legacy left at their respective clubs differs greatly.

Some may be remembered for a good few years whilst some may be forgotten in the grand scheme of things.

One thing is for sure though, going to the NRL after leaving Super League is no easy feat and some of those that have returned to Australia in the past few months are now fighting for their careers in a bid to be given a top 30 spot in a top flight side.

Here are those:

Josh Reynolds – Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Reynolds left Hull FC midway through the 2022 Super League season after a less than successful 18 months at the MKM Stadium. The 33-year-old is currently fighting for a top 30 deal with the Canterbury Bulldogs in a bid to end his career in a fairytale manner after playing his best rugby as a youngster at the Belmore club. Reynolds has also spoken of his desire to mentor the younger players coming through the side.

Jordan Rankin – Parramatta Eels

Mainly known for being the youngest player to make their NRL debut in history, Jordan Rankin is trying to combine a possible top 30 deal with his captain-coach role of the Parramatta Eels’ New South Wales Cup team. Rankin excelled in Super League for Hull FC, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers and also has 40 NRL games under his belt. Adept at halfback and at fullback, the 30-year-old is likely heading towards his last playing deal.

Albert Kelly – Free agent

Known on both sides of the River Humber, Albert Kelly is currently without a club following his release from the Brisbane Broncos. Now a free agent, the halfback is fighting for his career but it remains to be seen whether he will be given one last shot in the NRL. The 31-year-old first moved to UK shores in 2015 to join Hull KR where he spent two seasons, registering 43 appearances before making the cross-city move to Hull FC. With the Black and Whites, Kelly won the Challenge Cup, playing 73 games before departing for Australia at the end of 2020.