Bradford Bulls explain George Flanagan Jnr’s Super League transfer and announcement ‘to prevent any unnecessary speculation’ as they pay tribute to star

BRADFORD BULLS teenage sensation George Flanagan Junior will be a Super League player in 2023 after making the move to Huddersfield Giants.

The teenager has signed a four-year deal with the Giants but will be loaned back to Bradford for 2023 with Flanagan set to replace the NRL-bound Will Pryce in 2024 and beyond

Now, the Bulls have paid tribute to George Jnr and the way he has conducted himself throughout the transfer process, highlighting the ambition of the teenager to fulfil his potential.

Bradford CEO Jason Hirst said “George made it clear that he believes that he needs to move into a full-time training environment with a Super League club if he is to fulfil his potential and ambitions and we totally understand that desire.

“We have always maintained that for as long as we were not a full time Super League club, we would never stand in the way of any player’s development, should they get the genuine opportunity to play at a higher level.

“We have agreed with George that he remains fully committed to the Bulls throughout the 2023 season, but believe it is in everyone’s best interests to quickly get the announcement out in the open to prevent any unnecessary speculation.

“I’d like to place on record, the impressive and professional way that George has conducted himself in relation to his transfer, which is testament to him, his family and the morals and standards he’s honed during his time at the Bradford Bulls.”

Meanwhile, Flanagan Jnr could not hide his admiration for those at the Bulls helping him get to where he is today, saying: “I’d like to thank the fans, Mark Dunning, Leigh Beattie, Jason Hirst and everyone else that has helped me along the way.

“Additionally, I’d like to say a big thank you to my Mum, Dad, Grandad and Nan who have been instrumental to me throughout my career.

“It’s been a tough decision to leave my home-town club, but it’s an opportunity that I have to take with both hands to fulfillmy dream of playing Super League.

“I look forward to the challenge that I have coming up at Huddersfield in 2024, but I remain fully committed to the Bradford Bulls in 2023 and I want to achieve big things this coming season. My immediate focus is to prepare 100% for what I’m sure is going to be an exciting season in 2023. The Bradford Bulls has always been and will always remain my childhood club and I shall be forever grateful for the opportunities the club has given me throughout my time here.”