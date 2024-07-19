Former Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers halfback Riley Dean makes UK move

FORMER WARRINGTON WOLVES and Castleford Tigers halfback Riley Dean has made the move back to the UK to join Oldham, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Dean spent the first half of the 2023 season on loan at Featherstone Rovers, with the halfback playing a key role in Rovers’ charge to the top of the Championship table.

The 22-year-old was then recalled by Warrington before leaving on a short-term loan to Castleford where he played four times.

Dean played just ten games for the Wolves after debuting in 2019.

He moved to the Mackay Cutters – North Queensland Cowboys’ feeder team – in Australia for 2024 in a bid to experience the southern hemisphere, but now he is back at Oldham as part of the League One side’s revolution.

