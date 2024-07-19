Huddersfield Giants’ interim boss “dead set against” exit of star as Luke Robinson reveals all on Luke Yates’ Warrington Wolves move

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ interim boss Luke Robinson has revealed he was “dead set against” the early exit of Luke Yates to Warrington Wolves, but has admitted it was ‘out of his hands’.

Yates was already set to move to the Halliwell Jones Stadium in 2025, but Warrington and Huddersfield worked out a deal that has seen the Giants’ captain make the transition before the end of the season.

But, Robinson was very keen to keep the stalwart, even though the conversations had been ongoing for weeks.

“It’s something that has been lingering for a few weeks before this game so it isn’t something that has happened overnight,” Robinson revealed.

“Warrington approached him about coming early and with the predicament we are in, he had a chance to go there and win things.

“Me and Yatesy have a good relationship, we have a mutual respect with each other and have both been honest with each other.

“It was in his best interests to go now but I was dead set against it. He has been our best middle this year. I wanted to keep him but it was above my head.”

Yates could make his Warrington debut against St Helens tonight.

