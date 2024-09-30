Former Warrington Wolves, Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC winger Matty Russell finds new club

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have confirmed the signing of Matty Russell from Warrington Wolves ahead of the 2025 season.

The 31-year old joins on a one-year deal that will see the Scotland international join Tom Johnstone and Lachlan Walmsley as Trinity’s wingers for 2025.

After coming through the system at Wigan, Russell has gone on to make over 200 appearances with spells in England, Canada and France as well as a year with NRL Side, Gold Coast Titans in 2013.

A man known to Trinity Head Coach Daryl Powell, Russell was brought back to Warrington for a second stint by the current Wakefield coach.

2024 has seen game time tricky to come by for Russell having played one game for Wire before loan spells at Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos.

On joining Trinity, Russell said: “I am delighted to have signed with Wakefield, it’s an amazing opportunity for me to get back playing my best rugby. I’ve had a few months now to get my body back to where it should be after a troubled season.

The club have performed extremely well this year in the Championship and continue to show massive ambition with their signings for 2025. I’m very excited to meet everyone, I hear such great things about the club, the staff and the fan base. I’m sure they’ll get to see the best version of myself on and off the field, I’m really looking forward to it!”

Trinity Head Coach, Daryl Powell said: “We are delighted to add Matty to our squad for next season. He’s an aggressive ball carrying winger who can be destructive at any level of the game. He will compliment and add to an already extremely talented backline.”

Ste Mills said: “Bringing Matty in gives our outside backs some real fire power with his strong back field carries. He’s a real handful that defenders have to deal with, I believe he can have a really strong season & our coaching team will get the best out of him. I am looking forward to seeing him in a Trinity shirt in 2025.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast