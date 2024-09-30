Warrington Wolves-St Helens BBC viewing figures revealed

WARRINGTON WOLVES and St Helens played out one of the best Super League play-off games in recent history on Saturday evening.

The game went all the way to the wire, with Golden Point and George Williams’ boot the only thing left to separate the two sides after 80 minutes.

With such an impressive display on a Saturday evening, it’s no surprise that over 300,000 people tuned in to watch on the BBC at a time when Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool were live on Sky Sports and when the fixture was also broadcast on Sky Sports.

According to Rugby League On TV, the BBC Two coverage averaged 320,000 viewers, with a peak of 368,000.

That figure equated to a 2.8 per cent audience share.

