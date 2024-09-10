Former Wigan Warriors halfback signs two-year deal with Toulouse Olympique

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have retained halfback Jake Shorrocks on a new two-year contract.

Shorrocks has made 43 appearances for the Championship club since signing for them ahead of the 2023 season.

The 28-year-old began his career at Wigan Warriors, playing 28 times for the first team, and also played in Super League on loan with Salford Red Devils before two seasons with Newcastle Thunder.

He is part of a Toulouse team currently placed second in the Championship and hoping to return to the top flight next season under the new grading system.

“I am very excited to extend my stay in Toulouse for the next two years,” said Shorrocks.

“The way the players and staff of the club welcomed me when I arrived will always be engraved in my memory and I can’t wait for Toulouse to find its place and play at the highest level!”

Toulouse president Olivier Dubois added: “I am very happy to see Jake stay at the club and to believe in this project.

“His consistency and technical accuracy will be significant in achieving our objectives at the end of the season, but also over the next two seasons.”

