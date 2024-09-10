Son of former Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers prop joins St Helens academy

THE SON of former NRL and Super League star Suaia Matagi has signed for the St Helens academy.

Christopher Matagi is among the new cohort of players at the renowned academy after two seasons with Saints’ scholarship.

His father currently plays for Championship side Doncaster at the age of 36, after a career of more than 200 top-grade appearances.

Suaia Matagi played in the NRL for New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters, Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels.

He moved to England in 2018, spending two-and-a-half seasons with Huddersfield Giants and a further three with Castleford Tigers.

While in West Yorkshire, his son Christopher played for Halifax community club Siddal before being signed by St Helens.

