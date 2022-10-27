Former Wigan Warriors star Oliver Gildart’s new club reportedly revealed

OLIVER Gildart will not be a Wests Tigers player in 2023 – that much is true.

After signing a two-year deal with the club, the former Wigan Warriors centre registered eight appearances at the beginning of 2022 before being forced out onto the periphery following a calf injury.

Gildart’s Wests’ career didn’t recover and he was loaned to the Sydney Roosters where he played two games after being linked with a move to Super League side Leeds Rhinos midway through the year.

Now, though, Wests have released Gildart from the final year of his contract with News Corp reporting that the 26-year-old centre is set to take up a deal with new NRL side the Dolphins – coached by former England and Great Britain veteran Wayne Bennett.

The decision to release Gildart comes following yesterday’s contract extension for Tommy Talau, with the Tigers handing Talau a new deal despite him missing the entirety of the 2022 NRL season with an ACL injury.

That new deal, however, demonstrated where the Tigers’ loyalties lie and now Gildart will be set for a new challenge.