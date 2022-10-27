Wakefield Trinity miss out on NRL signing

WAKEFIELD Trinity have missed out on an NRL signing following a deal being struck Down Under.

The West Yorkshire club had reportedly been looking to sign NRL veteran James Tamou following his release from the Wests Tigers, but now the veteran forward has inked a deal with former club North Queensland Cowboys.

Tamou registered 170 appearances for the Queensland side in his first spell which covered seven seasons between 2009 and 2016

“The North Queensland Toyota Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with 2015 premiership winner and Cowboy No.205 James Tamou who will return to the club for the 2023 season,” the club said in a statement.

It’s a brilliant end to the forward’s career after it appeared destined that Tamou would be making his way to Super League given that no other NRL club came in for him to start with.

However, the Cowboys are certainly excited to welcome him back into the fold, six years after departing Townsville.

“We are excited to be able to add a player of James’ experience to our roster at this late stage, just prior to the commencement of our pre-season,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“He will bring professionalism and a strong work ethic, while also adding significant depth to our forward pack.

“James will be a wonderful influence for our excellent group of young forwards.”