Four Leeds Rhinos players give their honest verdict on head coach Brad Arthur

THERE seems to be a consensus amongst Leeds Rhinos players that head coach Brad Arthur is honest and keeps them accountable.

Signed towards the back end of the 2024 Super League season to try and inspire a play-off run, Arthur was unable to do that, but his impact in pre-season is being felt.

The former Parramatta Eels head coach spent over a decade with the same club in the NRL – and he drove standards so much that the Eels were a consistent play-off rugby league side.

Now he has been tasked with doing the same at Headingley, with Leeds players Morgan Gannon, James Bentley, Jake Connor and Mikolaj Oledzki emphasising the work Arthur has done so far.

“He’s been good, he’s been really honest and he keeps you up to date with how he is thinking,” Gannon told League Express.

“He will definitely tell you if you are doing things wrong, but he will also tell you when you’ve done things right.

“There are no guessing games or anything like that. He’s put some really black and white systems in place so people can be held accountable to standards.”

Bentley, too, has emphasised the tough pre-season under Arthur.

“Since I’ve been at Leeds, it’s been the toughest and most physically demanding pre-season I have done,” Bentley told League Express.

“I think there’s a lot of clarity on how he wants us to play. He tells us straight if you’re not putting the work in or delivering what he wants but he lets you know if you are as well.

“It’s good, I enjoy being coached like that. It’s very black and white – he tells you the job to do and then follow the instructions.

“I think me, personally, I prefer being told if I’m not playing well or doing well in one area.”

Connor, too, believes that Arthur has gone about raising standards from everyone at the club.

“He has been great, I’ve loved every minute. He keeps everyone accountable and there are no off days with him,” Connor told League Express.

“You can’t get away with any slight thing. If you miss a rep, he won’t let you get away with it and I think that will show in our discipline this year.

“All the things we have been lacking, he has got on top of. He keeps us honest and if a coach does that then it makes the players be honest with each other.

“He is driving that. Some cultures don’t change straightaway but I’ve seen the change as soon as I’ve come in.”

Meanwhile, Oledzki has already noted the change in standards at Headingley.

“Brad has been very good, he knows what he wants and makes sure he knows what everyone expects,” Oledzki told League Express.

“He sets the standards super high which pushes us to be better. He is a team-first guy and isn’t that bothered about players running for 200 metres it’s what’s best for the team.

“He holds everyone accountable to their actions in training and in games and will pull people up if they are doing something wrong which we need.”