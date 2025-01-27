The new Super League signing being compared to Bevan French as David Armstrong outlines bold Leigh Leopards claim

BEING compared to Bevan French is one of the greatest achievements a Super League player can be given.

The Wigan Warriors star has lit up the northern hemisphere since making the move from NRL side Parramatta Eels ahead of the 2019 Super League season.

Now there will be, apparently, a similar style of player to the 29-year-old gracing the UK in 2025 with Leigh Leopards recruit David Armstrong being likened to French.

His new head coach – Adrian Lam – compared him to French and Jai Field in the summer of last year, saying: “He will set Super League alight on the similar path to Bevan French and Jai Field with a similar style of play. He is here for three years plus, he is only very young. He can learn as a young player and hopefully we can take him to the next level.”

Having heard those comments, Armstrong explained the link with French off the field.

“We have the same style to some extent, I reckon,” Armstrong told League Express.

“Me and Bevan are from the same tribe back home so we have become pretty close whilst I’ve been over here.

“I’ve been chatting to him quite a bit and will go for a coffee with him soon. He reached out and it’s good to have someone over here with the same indigenous background as me.

“Hopefully we can bounce off each other throughout the year and both of us have a good year.”

So how does Armstrong feel being compared to French?

“I don’t really think too much into it. Obviously he is a class player and to have that come up in the same sentence is pretty cool.

“But, I’m just coming over here to play my own game and be myself.”

What can this Leigh team achieve then?

“Going off the back of last year, hopefully that can snowball into this year with the group that we have got.

“Depth wise it is pretty solid and I think we can push for that top three or four and anything outside of that will be a failure.

“I’ve got high expectations of this group and where we can head.”