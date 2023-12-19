Four Leeds Rhinos signings set to debut against Wakefield Trinity as Rohan Smith without eight men

NEW Leeds Rhinos signings Lachlan Miller, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers and Mickael Goudemand are all set to make their first appearances for the club when Rohan Smith’s side face Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day, kick off 11.30am for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.

Full back Miller and half back Frawley have joined the Rhinos this season from the NRL from Newcastle Knights and Canberra Raiders respectively. England international hooker Andy Ackers moved across to AMT Headingley from Salford Red Devils along with Brodie Croft whilst French Test forward Mickael Goudemand arrives from Super League Grand Finalist Catalans Dragons.

Miller and Frawley are joined in an exciting back line by internationals David Fusitu’a and Ash Handley.

The Rhinos are without Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith, James Bentley and Tom Holroyd as they are not risked due to recovering from injury or illness whilst Brodie Croft and Paul Momirovski are on leave in Australia over the Christmas period. Harry Newman and Rhyse Martin will not feature having represented their countries at the end of last season.

Also included in the 21 man squad for Boxing Day are brothers Ned and Fergus McCormack. Older brother Ned joined the Rhinos having been spotted playing Rugby Union at Woodhouse Grove School whilst Fergus has come through the Rhinos Academy structure after impressing with Guiseley Rangers.

The 21 man squad in full is:

1 Lachlan Miller

2 David Fusitu’a

5 Ash Handley

7 Matt Frawley

9 Andy Ackers

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 James McDonnell

17 Justin Sangare

18 Mickael Goudemand

19 Derrell Olpherts

20 Morgan Gannon

21 Jack Sinfield

24 Luis Roberts

26 Corey Johnson

29 Alfie Edgell

30 Tom Nicholson-Watton

Jack Smith

Ned McCormack

Fergus McCormack

Ben Littlewood

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.