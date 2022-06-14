Four Leeds Rhinos stars added to England Women squad for France clash

England Women head coach Craig Richards has named a 24-player squad for Saturday’s mid-season international against France.

Four Leeds Rhinos players have been added to the squad of 20 which travelled to Cross Keys for last week’s victory over Wales.

Courtney Winfield-Hill and Keara Bennett both missed that match through illness but both return to contention and are hoping to make their England debuts.

Leeds teammate Zoe Hornby could also make her first international appearance, while Caitlin Beevers completes the group of Rhinos players joining the squad.

“It’s great to have been able to bring in four additional players to the squad for this weekend’s game against France,” said Richards.

“I’m really pleased that Keara and Courtney have both recovered, have come back into the squad and are now in contention to debut on Saturday.

“Zoe has been a standout performer for Leeds in both the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup and opening rounds of the Betfred Women’s Super League.

“I always say that if people are playing well they will be brought into the set-up and Zoe is proof of that.

“This weekend’s game is massive in terms of seeing where we are as a squad and building towards the Rugby League World Cup later this year.”

The France match will take place at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium as part of a double header with England men’s game against the All Stars.