Tyrone May signs new contract with Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons’ Tyrone May has signed a new one-year contract to stay in Perpignan for the 2023 season.

May joined the Super League club from Penrith Panthers for this season and has played in all 17 of their matches so far.

The 25-year-old, who can play in a number of positions including halfback and centre, has now committed to Steve McNamara’s side for another year.

“It was an easy decision to stay here in this team,” said May.

“It’s a great environment with great people and loyal fans.”

Catalans head coach McNamara added: “Tyrone has been excellent for us after his initial arrival on a one-year deal and we are delighted he has agreed extend his stay.

“His versatility is a huge asset for us and he is adding real quality wherever he plays.”