Four new signings set to make Leeds Rhinos debut against Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity as Rohan Smith names squad

LEEDS RHINOS Head Coach Rohan Smith has named his line-up for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day against Wakefield at Headingley, kick off 11.30am.
The squad includes new signings Derrell Olpherts, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare and Leon Ruan whilst there are welcome returns from injury for Tom Holroyd, Max Simpson and Morgan Gannon.
Coverage will start from 11.15am live and exclusive from Headingley Stadium with full build up and team news beforehand. Not an Our League member yet? You can join via the RFL website here Rugby League (rugby-league.com) or download the Our League app free from the Play Store or App Store.
The squad in full is:
5 Ash Handley
28 Max Simpson
30 Levi Edwards
16 Derrell Olpherts
23 Liam Tindall
20 Morgan Gannon
1 Richie Myler
22 Sam Walters
9 Kruise Leeming
18 Tom Holroyd
33 Joe Gibbons
19 James McDonnell
25 James Donaldson
14 Jarrod O’Connor
17 Justin Sangare
31 Leon Ruan
17 Mackenzie Turner
42 Tom Nicholson-Watton
34 Alfie Edgell
32 Oli Field
38 Jack Smith