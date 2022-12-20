Four new signings set to make Leeds Rhinos debut against Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity as Rohan Smith names squad

LEEDS RHINOS Head Coach Rohan Smith has named his line-up for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day against Wakefield at Headingley, kick off 11.30am.

The squad includes new signings Derrell Olpherts, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare and Leon Ruan whilst there are welcome returns from injury for Tom Holroyd, Max Simpson and Morgan Gannon.

Coverage will start from 11.15am live and exclusive from Headingley Stadium with full build up and team news beforehand. Not an Our League member yet? You can join via the RFL website here Rugby League (rugby-league.com) or download the Our League app free from the Play Store or App Store.

The squad in full is:

5 Ash Handley

28 Max Simpson

30 Levi Edwards

16 Derrell Olpherts

23 Liam Tindall

20 Morgan Gannon

1 Richie Myler

22 Sam Walters

9 Kruise Leeming

18 Tom Holroyd

33 Joe Gibbons

19 James McDonnell

25 James Donaldson

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Justin Sangare

31 Leon Ruan

17 Mackenzie Turner

42 Tom Nicholson-Watton

34 Alfie Edgell

32 Oli Field

38 Jack Smith