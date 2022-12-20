The most popular Super League clubs on social media with impressive Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors statistics

IN the modern day era of social media, having a big following is essential for a Super League club.

From being able to reach more people through advertising to becoming a crucial source for many fans, a Super League’s Twitter account has more relevance than ever.

Looking at the 12 Super League clubs at present – with Leigh Leopards replacing Toulouse Olympique in the top flight – just how well are they followed on Twitter?

Leeds Rhinos are by far and away the most followed club on Twitter with almost 201,000 followers, almost 100,000 more than second-placed Wigan Warriors.

The Warriors do have a big following with a presence of almost 125,000 people with local and bitter rivals St Helens in third with 113,200.

Warrington Wolves – with their brilliant marketing ploys and presence – sit in fourth with 95,700 followers, though this is likely to become 100,000 in the next few months.

The two Hull teams then come in at fifth and six, though the Black and Whites have almost 20,000 more followers with 80,000 as opposed to KR’s 61,800.

Castleford Tigers replicate their seventh-place finish in Super League 2022 with seventh place in the most popular ranks with 58,300 followers.

The next four teams in the list are separated by just six thousand followers with the Salford Red Devils occupying eighth with 46,500 followers.

Wakefield Trinity are not far behind with 45,800 whilst West Yorkshire rivals, Huddersfield Giants, sit in tenth on 44,100 followers.

Meanwhile, Catalans Dragons have accrued 40,400 followers of the years with newcomers Leigh Leopards sitting in 12th with just 26,900 followers – something which owner Derek Beaumont will be wanting to improve in the near and long-term future.

That being said, when comparing to last year’s 12th team – Toulouse Olympique – Leigh are far ahead with the French side having 12,500 followers.

Here are the results from Twitter in full:

1. Leeds Rhinos – 200,900

2. Wigan Warriors – 124,800

3. St Helens – 113,200

4. Warrington Wolves – 95,700

5. Hull FC – 80,000

6. Hull KR – 61,800

7. Castleford Tigers – 58,300

8. Salford Red Devils – 46,500

9. Wakefield Trinity – 45,800

10. Huddersfield Giants – 44,100

11. Catalans Dragons – 40,400

12. Leigh Leopards – 26,900

Now, added to Facebook and Instagram followers, the picture is slightly different”

Instagram

1. Leeds Rhinos – 90,400 on Instagram

2. Wigan Warriors – 63,700 on Instagram

3. St Helens – 50,200 on Instagram

4. Warrington Wolves – 46,200 on Instagram

5. Catalans Dragons – 41,700 on Instagram

6. Hull FC – 40,800 on Instagram

7. Castleford Tigers – 32,500 on Instagram

8. Hull KR – 32,100 on Instagram

9. Huddersfield Giants – 16,100 on Instagram

10. Salford Red Devils – 16,000 on Instagram

11. Wakefield Trinity – 15,600 on Instagram

12. Leigh Leopards – 12,900 on Instagram

Facebook

1. Leeds Rhinos – 184,000 on Facebook

2. Hull FC – 110,000 on Facebook

3. Wigan Warriors – 96,000 on Facebook

4. Warrington Wolves – 75,000 on Facebook

5. Castleford Tigers – 70,600 on Facebook

6. St Helens – 67,000 on Facebook

7. Catalans Dragons – 66,000 on Facebook

8. Hull KR – 33,000 on Facebook

9. Wakefield Trinity – 30,000 on Facebook

10. Leigh Leopards – 25,000 on Facebook

11. Salford Red Devils – 22,000 on Facebook

12. Huddersfield Giants – 17,000 on Facebook

All three added together:

1. Leeds Rhinos – 475,300

2. Wigan Warriors – 284,500

3. Hull FC – 230,800

4. St Helens – 230,400

5. Warrington Wolves – 216,900

6. Castleford Tigers – 161,400

7. Catalans Dragons – 148,100

8. Hull KR – 126,900

9. Wakefield Trinity – 91,400

10. Salford Red Devils – 84,500

11. Huddersfield Giants – 77,200

12. Leigh Leopards – 64,800