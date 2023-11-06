FOUR players face bans and six others cautioned following incidents in England-Tonga Test match

FOUR players have been charged, and six others have received cautions, following incidents in Saturday’s third Test between England and Tonga at Headingley.

Tolutau Koula of Tonga has been charged with a Grade A high tackle.

Latu Faiuna of Tonga has been charged with a Grade A dangerous throw.

Matty Lees of England has been charged with Grade A contrary behaviour.

Siliva Havili of Tonga has been charged with Grade A striking.

Each of the four offences carries a recommended one-match suspension – which can be challenged at an Operational Rules Tribunal.

Tom Burgess and Mike McMeeken of England, and Felise Kaufusi, Moeaki Fotuaika and Keaon Kolomatangi of Tonga, have received cautions for dangerous contact.

Harry Newman of England has been cautioned for other contrary behaviour.

*The RFL was asked to supervise disciplinary procedures for the series on behalf of International Rugby League. Both England and Tonga nominated one member of the Match Review Panel. Players have until 11am on Tuesday to submit challenges to charges.

