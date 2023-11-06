Oldham confirm 27th new signing in shape of ex-Super League prop forward Ted Chapelhow

OLDHAM have completed yet another new signing ahead of the 2024 League One season in the shape of former Super League forward Ted Chapelhow.

Ted joins his twin brother Jay at the Roughyeds after signing a one-year deal following three years at the Newcastle Thunder.

“The vision the club has, and the way they are recruiting, shows they want to be a force to be reckoned with and it’s exciting to be a part of this journey,” said the 28-year-old.

“I’m a fit middle that can play long minutes and I pride myself on the one percent efforts of the game that go unnoticed.

“I’m a strong carrier who can get us on the front foot for our outside backs to execute and score tries.”

Warrington-born Ted is looking forward to reuniting with twin brother Jay – whose signing was announced a month ago.

“He tried to get rid of me but couldn’t,” he joked.

“It’s going to be amazing, getting to share the field with family, especially your twin, is something special and I’m really excited to carry on this journey with him.”

The West Bank Bears amateur joined Widnes Vikings as a scholar in 2011 and represented England U18s against Australia, before he made his Super League debut against Castleford Tigers in 2016.

He went on to make 60 appearances for the Vikings, 21 of which came in the top flight.

After leaving Widnes, he joined Newcastle Thunder ahead of the 2021 season.

Across his eight year career, he has made 174 appearances and scored 17 tries.

Playing for Thunder last season, he was a consistent performer crossing the line six times in 25 appearances.

Ted is the 27th player to have signed for Roughyeds ahead of the 2024 season.