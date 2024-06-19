Four potential candidates to become head coach for Leeds Rhinos

ROHAN SMITH is no longer head coach of Leeds Rhinos as confirmed this afternoon.

That now means that new sporting director Ian Blease will be tasked with finding the new head coach to lead Leeds into the Super League play-offs.

But, which three potential candidates could Leeds look towards?

Paul Rowley

It seems almost inevitable that Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley will come up in conversation to follow his former chief to Headingley. Blease and Rowley enjoyed a great relationship at the Salford Community Stadium and it would be the most obvious choice to take the reins from Rohan Smith. Of course, Rowley has been critical to the Red Devils’ success on the field, steering the club to a Super League semi-final play-off against the odds and doing it with a shoestring budget at his disposal. The former halfback is well known for his man-management skills and his ability to get the best out of his playing squad – something which the Rhinos desperately need.

Brad Arthur

League Express revealed earlier this week that ex-Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur had thrown his hat into the ring to become the new Leeds boss. After a decade in charge of the Eels, Arthur was unceremoniously dumped earlier this season with his best player, Mitchell Moses, on the sidelines with injury. During Arthur’s stint in charge of Parramatta, the 50-year-old had earned a 52 win percentage, steering the Eels to 135 wins out of 258 and 123 losses with no draws. A long-term plan under Arthur would certainly benefit Leeds.

Steve McNamara

One perhaps out of left field, but Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara has earned considerable raptures in recent years for the way in which he has transformed the French club from Million Pound Game strugglers to silverware contenders. Along the way, McNamara has helped the Dragons lift the Challenge Cup for the first time, whilst guiding the club to two Super League Grand Finals. With Catalans currently faltering and slipping towards the outer end of the play-offs, could the time be right for McNamara to move on to a new challenge?

Jason Demetriou

It also wouldn’t be a surprise to see Leeds go for Jason Demetriou, who was axed by the South Sydney Rabbitohs earlier in the 2024 NRL season. The Australian has a strong affinity with the UK having played for over a decade for the likes of Wakefield Trinity and Keighley Cougars. In his first season in charge of the Rabbitohs, Demetriou guided the club to their fifth straight preliminary final, but missed out on the play-offs in 2023 and endured a difficult start to the 2024 campaign. The 48-year-old was also on the coaching staff of the North Queensland Cowboys during their Grand Final-winning season of 2015.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast