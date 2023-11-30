Four potential candidates to take over as St Helens captain following James Roby retirement

IN case you hadn’t noticed, James Roby has retired from rugby league after an incredible career.

Whilst, not only will the hooker’s absence be felt as a player, his absence at St Helens will also be felt as a captain.

Looking through the Saints’ ranks, however, there are an obvious set of leaders that could be appointed skipper by head coach Paul Wellens. Here are four potential candidates.

Jonny Lomax

Perhaps the most obvious candidate to replace Roby is Jonny Lomax. The 33-year-old has been the captain on the field for Saints when Roby has been absent in the past and the halfback commands respect from all his teammates for the way in which he plays the game. Tough, committed and passionate, Lomax wouldn’t shy away from the responsibility of being skipper and could lead Saints into their next trophy-laden era.

Jack Welsby

Though just 22 years of age, Jack Welsby was entrusted by England head coach Shaun Wane to lead the nation in the absence of George Williams – and it’s fair to say he did a magnificent job. One of the most talented England youngsters of the past two decades, Welsby has the world at his feet and a captaincy wouldn’t be out of the question. A natural leader and a born winner, Welsby’s game could well be elevated to the next level with the armband.

Morgan Knowles

Despite being only 27, Morgan Knowles seems to have been around forever, but the loose forward has been a part of the St Helens first-team for a decade now. Having won everything possible, the next logical step would be the captaincy with the forward responsible for leading the Saints line in attack and defence. Though there have been question marks over his discipline, the armband could well improve that aspect of his game.

Tommy Makinson

At 32 years old, Tommy Makinson is Mr. St Helens himself. Though handing a winger the captaincy is rare in Super League, Makinson is arguably the best winger in the game. It’s not only his finishing ability though that raises eyebrows, it’s Makinson’s willingness to cart the ball up out of defence without a thought for his own safety. A true workhorse and someone who knows what it is to be Saints through-and-through, the 32-year-old would be an astute choice.

