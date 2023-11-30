Ranking the five best Super League kits for the 2024 season

MOST Super League clubs have released their home or away kits by now for the 2024 season with the exception of the Salford Red Devils.

Among those kits released are some absolute stunners and others that are forgettable, but it’s always fun to see what concoctions teams come out with for the upcoming season.

Here, we have ranked the five best Super League kits for next season.

5. Huddersfield Giants – Away Kit

The claret and the gold of a Huddersfield Giants home kit cannot be changed, but the West Yorkshire club has had some funky away jerseys over the years. Their away kit for 2024 is, however, one of their best with the ice cold blue contrasting superbly with the darker shades throughout the jersey. The club’s sponsors – all in white too – enhance the success of this shirt.

4. Catalans Dragons – Away Kit

Catalans Dragons nearly always bring out a memorable shirt – and they have succeeded in doing just that for 2024. Worn by new recruit Chris Satae, the away jersey for next season features a navy and light blue design with the French club’s traditional colours on the kit’s sleeves and neck. The colour somehow makes Satae look even scarier.

3. Leeds Rhinos – Home Kit

It’s simple yet effective, with Leeds Rhinos doing a great job of going back to basics and there is no reason not to like the latest offering from the Headingley outfit. The plain white front makes the Leeds Building Society sponsor fit in seamlessly whilst the primrose and blue sleeves add a nice effect.

2. Castleford Tigers – Home Kit

Back to the traditional black and amber, Castleford Tigers’ home kit looks really impressive. Yes, there is more black than amber which is more akin to an away jersey, but it doesn’t matter given just how good the home shirt looks. The fact that the club’s main sponsor, CBR Engineering, has amber in their logo also adds to the aesthetics. A brilliant jersey.

1. Hull FC – Home Kit

What an absolute beauty of a home kit released by Hull FC. The traditional black and white always looks good, but it especially impresses for 2024. The blending in of the club’s main sponsor, ecostrad, onto the front of the shirt is sleek whilst the white tips on the sleeves go well. All in all, a terrific shirt.