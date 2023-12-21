Four potential replacements for Phil Clarke for Super League’s Sky Sports coverage

WITH Phil Clarke leaving Sky Sports immediately, there has been rapidly been talk about who could replace the former Wigan Warriors forward.

Of course, being such a key figurehead for three decades, Clarke will take some replacing but there are a number of keen and insightful pundits out there that could make a difference.

Here are the potential replacements:

Kevin Brown

Known for his witty one-liners as well as his extensive knowledge of rugby league, Kevin Brown has been a revelation in recent years since being used as a BBC pundit as well as on Premier Sports to cover the Championship. It’s no surprise that the former Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves halfback has been used extensively on Sky Sports too. Just 39 years of age, Brown has an extensive knowledge of the game having retired in the past decade. He will also improve the entertainment aspect of the rugby league broadcaster.

Luke Gale

Though Luke Gale is still full-time with Wakefield Trinity in the Championship, he has been used on Sky Sports sparingly in recent years. The halfback is incredibly knowledgeable and knows his position inside out, offering great insight into a playmaker’s role and explaining so in a way that is easy to understand. With Gale still playing it would ensure that Sky Sports has an up-to-date and modern view of the game.

Leon Pryce

There seems to be a common theme and former and current halfbacks being extremely popular as pundits. First appearing on Premier Sports in 2022, Leon Pryce was an instant with viewers due to his incredible knowledge and understanding of rugby league. Able to continuously explain in-game plays and tactics, Pryce makes it easy for a viewer to follow. And the passion with which he speaks about the sport rubs off on those around him.

Kyle Amor

Finally, a forward! Kyle Amor has impressed viewers with his analytical thinking whilst being a commentator for Channel 4 alongside Mark Wilson. Also able to conduct post-match interviews and small features, Amor is definitely one to look out for in the future in terms of being behind a microphone. If Channel 4 does not get a Super League gig again in 2024, then Sky Sports should definitely be looking at Amor to replace Clarke.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.