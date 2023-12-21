Ex-Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers star Peter Mata’utia makes retirement u-turn and signs for new club

FORMER Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers star Peter Mata’utia has made a retirement u-turn as he signs for a new club.

Mata’utia hung up his boots at the end of the 2023 Super League season following his exit from Warrington, but now he will play on in 2024 after signing a deal with Lakes United Seagulls.

The Seagulls play in the Newcastle Rugby League competition with their last Premiership coming back in 2015.

“He’ll bring so much to the Seagulls,” Lakes United’s football manager Tony Delany said.

“And, we’ve obviously signed Peter due to the experience he’s had within the game.

“During our [recruitment] process, we’re looking to target guys who are known winners… and he ticks that box.

“Not only with what he does on the field but also with his mindset and professional preparations off the paddock.

“Knowing the player and performer Peter is, we’re certainly hoping that filters down through our pathway system as well.”

Mata’utia represented Castleford on 61 occasions and Warrington 54 between 2019 and 2023.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.