Four potential Super League and NRL destinations for Brisbane Broncos star Herbie Farnworth

THE recent Rugby League World Cup was a chance for stars to not only represent their country, but to also put themselves – purposefully or not – in the shop window.

One of those was England centre Herbie Farnworth, whose own future has been called into question in recent months given the fact that the Brisbane Broncos star signed just a 12-month deal at Red Hill earlier this year.

With the fact that a number of clubs are said to be chasing him, where are the four most likely destinations?

The Dolphins

Farnworth has been on Wayne Bennett’s radar for a number of months now at the Dolphins – and the new Redcliffe NRL club are desperate for marquee signings. Though Farnworth would likely be a signing for 2024, the centre – who wants to play fullback desperately – could be the marquee signing that Bennett has been looking for. A 22-year-old poster boy for the expansion side would be everything that Bennett and the Dolphins need.

Canterbury Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are in desperate need for a fullback as well as a centre – enter Farnworth. Having let Aaron Schoupp go, Canterbury appear light in the outside backs whilst Farnworth’s desire to play at number one could end the Bulldogs’ chase for an immediate fullback – though Jacob Kiraz would likely have something to say about that. The culture at Belmore seems to be rapidly improving and bringing in the England centre would enhance that even further.

Sydney Roosters

It had been rumoured long ago that the Sydney Roosters were chasing Farnworth and is there any wonder why? The 22-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in the game, and, with him in the Chooks’ side could send them to glory in the near future. Unfortunately, fitting Farnworth in at fullback would probably be the club’s undoing considering that James Tedesco and Joseph Suaalii are vying for that number one jersey. A centre spot would certainly be within Farnworth’s grasp though considering the departure of Adam Keighran.

Wigan Warriors

Perhaps the longest shot of them all, but could we see Farnworth arrive on UK shores in the near future? His father, Brian Foley, was once a scout at Wigan whilst the Warriors’ newest recruit, Toby King, has only signed on a one-year loan deal. With the departures of Jake and Jack Bibby, Zak Hardaker and Sam Halsall, the Warriors do look slightly thin in the outside backs. Bringing in Farnworth would definitely push Wigan closer to Super League glory. Could it ever be done though?