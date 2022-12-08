Rugby union side could stop Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield’s potentially huge move

RUGBY union side Leicester Tigers could ‘block’ Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield’s potentially huge move to become part of the England 15-man code set-up.

It follows in the wake of the news that Eddie Jones – who himself has been linked with a sensational move to rugby league and his boyhood club South Sydney Rabbitohs – has been sacked as England boss following a dismal Autumn Nations series.

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick is the favourite to become the new England man, with bookmakers having odds as short as 2/1 for the Englishman to be given the nod.

Whilst the Tigers appear willing to let Borthwick go, they are set to be less forthcoming about giving up both Sinfield – who worked as defence coach for the Premiership side – as well as fitness coach Aled Walters.

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney acknowledged the job that Jones had done as England boss.

“It is important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations Championships, one Grand Slam and taking us to a Rugby World Cup Final,” said RFU CEO Bill Sweeney.

“He has the highest win ratio of any previous England head coach and has helped develop the leadership skills of many players and coaches.

“I am grateful to Eddie for all he has done for England across many areas of the game and the professional way in which he has approached reviewing the performance of the team. He has provided the panel with astute insight and meaningful lessons that will support the team performance going forward.”

Meanwhile, Jones has been keen on a move to rugby league and has attended training camps with Super League clubs Warrington Wolves and Hull FC in the past.