Four potential Super League destinations for John Bateman

JOHN BATEMAN is reportedly being ‘shopped’ to Super League clubs as new Wests Tigers chief executive Shane Richardson makes his mark on his new club.

Bateman, who only joined Wests ahead of the 2023 NRL season, has struggled to make an impact in Concord, with the Tigers finishing bottom of the ladder last year.

Now, if Bateman does return to Super League, which club could he potentially join?

Leigh Leopards

With the likes of John Asiata, Tom Amone and Oliver Holmes all departing the Leigh Sports Village at the end of the 2024 season, the Leopards are in dire need of experienced forwards to lead the way in 2025. Bringing in Bateman would be a warning shot to Super League rivals that Leigh are in no way licking their wounds following a large exodus of players. At 30 years of age, the former Wigan forward has won it all in Super League and would bring an incredible amount of experience to Adrian Lam’s side.

Hull FC

Big-spending Hull FC certainly haven’t finished their recruitment for 2025 and Bateman would certainly send a message out to Super League rivals that the Black and Whites aren’t messing about. Already signing the likes of Zak Hardaker, Oliver Holmes and John Asiata for 2025, Bateman would reinvent the Hull pack that has seriously underwhelmed at times in 2024. A winning culture and trophy-winning experience would be vital for the Black and Whites going forward.

Warrington Wolves

Perhaps one out of left field but Warrington look healthy and in a place to challenge for trophies on a regular basis under new head coach Sam Burgess. Bateman, who won it all with Wigan over two spells, would enhance that winning culture that takes years to foster in a new environment as well as increasing competition for places in the back-row alongside Ben Currie, Matty Nicholson and Lachlan Fitzgibbon. It would also reunite Bateman with halfback George Williams, with the two forming a masterful partnership whilst at Wigan.

Catalans Dragons

Catalans lost Matt Whitley to St Helens and though the Dragons signed Tariq Sims and Bayley Sironen to form a back-row partnership, Bateman is certainly not a player to turn down easily. The 30-year-old would bring that added fight and trophy-winning experience which the French club has perhaps lacked in recent years.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast