Four potential Super League destinations for Lee Briers

LEE BRIERS is returning to the northern hemisphere – we know that for sure.

The former Warrington Wolves halfback is leaving the Brisbane Broncos at the end of the 2024 NRL season after two years in Australia.

His return to Super League has already been confirmed, but his new club has not. So which four clubs could Briers end up at?

St Helens

This is the most obvious choice given the fact that Rugby League Live has already linked Lee Briers with an assistant coaching role at the Totally Wicked Stadium for 2025 and beyond. It’s no secret that Saints are struggling especially in attack, and bringing in Briers, who has masterminded the rapid rise of Brisbane’s go-forward in such a short space of time, would go some way in enhancing Saints’ attacking prowess.

Hull FC

John Cartwright, another assistant at Brisbane, will be heading up the Hull FC job from 2025 onwards. Is it a coincidence that both of the Broncos’ assistant coaches are leaving for Super League at the same time or will both be making the move to the MKM Stadium? Having worked alongside Cartwright for two seasons, Briers knows how the Australian ticks, and, it would be a pretty remarkable coup for the Black and Whites to coax Briers to the club.

Leeds Rhinos

It remains to be seen who will be Leeds’ head coach in 2025. However, if Brad Arthur does stay on or not at Headingley, bringing in Lee Briers would be a great shout for new sporting director Ian Blease. With an abundance of top-class athletes, the Leeds players just need someone that can bring them out of their shells. Briers, with a history of doing just that at Wigan Warriors and then Brisbane, would be a perfect fit.

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield are currently coachless for 2025, though interim boss Luke Robinson isn’t exactly doing his prospects any harm following the sacking of Ian Watson. Lee Briers has been doing his apprenticeship for a number of years and has learned from some of the best coaches in the game. It’s fair to say that Huddersfield could do a lot worse than to approach Briers as the man to turn around their fortunes – whether as assistant or head coach.

