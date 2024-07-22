Rohan Smith set for rugby league return as multiple clubs sound out former Leeds Rhinos boss

ROHAN SMITH isn’t short of “irons in the fire” as the former Leeds Rhinos head coach plots a return to rugby league.

Smith was axed as Leeds boss last month after a run of inconsistent results that saw the Rhinos outside of the top six play-offs.

However, the Australian hasn’t wasted any time in potentially getting back on the horse, with Smith “connecting with clubs” about a whole host of different roles.

“Certainly (looking to return), I didn’t need a break as I was full of energy when the news broke and I continue to be,” Smith told League Express.

“I’m looking for whatever comes next and wherever it is. I’ve served a lot of different roles at different clubs so I know I can add a lot of value to a new place sometime soon.

“I’ve not held talks about specific roles but more about connecting with clubs about potential roles that might present themselves.

“There is nothing too imminent there but there are a few irons in the fire which is quite nice.

“I was also contacted by rugby union clubs with a bit of interest in me but nothing too formal at this point.”

Smith joined the Rhinos in April 2022 and steered the club to the Super League Grand Final in his first year having agreed a deal until the end of the 2025 season.

The Australian joined the Rhinos from Norths Devils having worked with a host of NRL clubs throughout his coaching career of over 20 years including New Zealand Warriors, Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers. He was also head coach of Bradford Bulls in 2016.

The Rhinos missed out on the play-offs last season and, before he was axed, lost their seventh game of this season leaving them currently outside of the play off positions.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast