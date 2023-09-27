Four Super League coaches in running for Coach of the Year including Adrian Lam and Paul Rowley

FOUR Super League head coaches have been nominated for Super League Coach of the Year.

Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley has been recognised alongside Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet, Catalans Dragons’ Steve McNamara and Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam.

Upon receiving his nomination, Rowley has said: “I am really honoured to be nominated for the award. It has been a challenging season and our group continues to do us proud.

“I am privileged to work with these players and grateful for the friendship, loyalty and brilliance of Kurt and Kris.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.