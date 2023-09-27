Melbourne Storm star Tariq Sims’ Super League move confirmed

MELBOURNE STORM star Tariq Sims’ Super League move has now been confirmed.

The Melbourne Storm second-row, 33, has signed a two-year deal with the Catalans Dragons.

Tariq Sims said: “I’m excited to add to the team my experience and what I’ve learnt over the past 13 years in the NRL. my desire to compete and challenge myself both on and off the field is motivating to me, and I believe being at the Catalans will do that. It’ll be a new chapter for myself and my family, but we are very excited for it.”

He made his professional NRL debut in 2011 at 21 years-old with North Queensland Cowboys. After a full first season, the versatile player, able to play as a second row, third row or prop, he managed to secure his place in the squad throughout the season, scoring 5 tries in 20 appearances.

After four successful seasons, he moved to Newcastle Knights. Tariq Sims made 27 appearances for the Knights before signing to St George Illawarra during the 2016 season. The Australian-born player played the most NRL games with the Dragons of St George Illawarra, totalling 123 games in 7 seasons with the club.

At the age of 32, Sims joined his fourth NRL club as he joined Melbourne for the 2023 season. He played 15 NRL games for the Storm and has now reached 236 NRL appearances since 2011, scoring 44 tries in 13 seasons at the highest level.

He represented Fiji at the 2013 World Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the competition. He was also selected 6 times with New South Wales for the States of Origin between 2018 and 2022, winning 3 games for the Blues.

Head coach Steve McNamara said: “We are really pleased to add someone of Tariq’s quality and experience to our team. His ability to play both on the edge and the middle will increase our selection options and he will also fill a void which will be left by some our players retiring in the leadership area. His enthusiasm to join the Dragons and be successful was apparent from the first conversation and we look forward to welcoming him and his family to Perpignan.”

