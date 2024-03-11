Four Super League players charged as St Helens and Hull FC stars banned

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has not been as busy the past few weeks following the opening rounds of Super League 2024.

After 17 players were charged in Round One, just four have been charged in Round Four – but two of those, St Helens’ Mark Percival and Hull FC’s Jack Ashworth – have been slapped with Grade D Head Contact charges.

Percival has been handed a two-match penalty notice and a £250 fine following his shot on Salford Red Devils’ Jack Ormondroyd – a piece of foul play which earned the Saints man a red card at the time.

Meanwhile, Ashworth has been banned for three matches as well as being given a £250 fine after being sent to the sinbin in Hull FC’s loss to the Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.

The two other Super League players charged are Jack Murchie of Huddersfield Giants and Luke Thompson of Wigan Warriors.

Murchie was charged with Grade B Head Contact, but escaped with a £250 fine whilst Thompson was charged for Grade B Dangerous Contact with the same level of fine applied.

