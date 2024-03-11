League One club Midlands Hurricanes confirm exciting stadium move

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have announced that the club’s home fixtures this season will be played inside the Alexander Stadium.

The Birmingham-based club start their League One campaign against Rochdale Hornets at the 18,000-capacity ground, which was the showpiece venue of the Commonwealth Games in 2022, this Sunday (March 17).

The club were based at the Alexander Stadium campus last season but played on the adjacent community pitch.

Representatives of the club confirmed the move, stating: “We look forward to calling Alexander Stadium our home venue for the foreseeable future”.

Speaking on the move, CEO Greg Wood said: “To call a stadium that hosted the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games our home venue shows the intent that the club has to grow.

“I thank our fans, the RFL and visiting clubs for their continued support, I am sure that they are as excited as we are about this announcement. In addition, we would like to thank the team at Alexander Stadium and Birmingham City Council for their efforts in making this happen”.

Dave Wagg, Head of Sport and Physical Activity at Birmingham City Council said: “We are delighted that Midland Hurricanes are playing their 2024 season home fixtures at Alexander Stadium.

“While athletics will remain at the heart of the stadium ethos and operation, a multi-sport approach was set out as the legacy Vision Statement for the stadium following the success of the Commonwealth Games.

“Having the Hurricanes at Alexander Stadium supports the diversification of the site and opens up a new audience to rugby league, which is an underdeveloped sport in the Birmingham region.

“We hope their presence continues to attract new followers to the sport and the stadium, which in turn will lead to further opportunities for participation in a wide range of sports on offer at the site.”

