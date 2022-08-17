Four Warrington Wolves youngsters in contention for debuts at Leeds Rhinos

Warrington Wolves have named four potential debutants in their 21-man squad for Friday’s Super League trip to Leeds Rhinos.

Tom Whitehead, Luke Thomas, Leon Hayes and Adam Holroyd could all make their first-team after being included in Daryl Powell’s squad, for the very first time in the case of Hayes and Holroyd.

Stefan Ratchford, Connor Wrench and Matty Nicholson miss out after suffering head, foot and leg injuries respectively in last week’s win over Toulouse Olympique, while Matt Davis and Thomas Mikaele are also absent from the group.

Gareth Widdop (shoulder), Joe Philbin (knee) and Jack Hughes (shoulder) remain sidelined for the Wolves but Riley Dean comes back into contention.

Leeds have three players back from suspension as Aidan Sezer, Matt Prior and Rhyse Martin all return to take their places in Rohan Smith’s 20-man squad.

Tom Holroyd was also eligible to return from a ban but has suffered an elbow injury in training which will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Harry Newman and Bodene Thompson drop out with hamstring and rib injuries respectively, both suffered in last week’s win at Hull KR.

But Cameron Smith is named in the Leeds squad despite the hand injury he picked up in the same match.

David Fusitu’a completes own suspension this week while the Rhinos are also without Kruise Leeming (foot), Tom Briscoe (ankle), James Donaldson (knee) and Max Simpson (ankle).

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves – Headingley, Friday 8pm

Leeds: 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 26 Corey Johnson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 29 Liam Tindall, 32 Jack Sinfield, 33 Zak Hardaker.

Warrington: 3 Peter Mata’utia, 5 Matty Ashton, 7 George Williams, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 20 James Harrison, 21 Greg Minikin, 22 Josh Thewlis, 27 Riley Dean, 31 Tom Whitehead, 32 Kyle Amor, 34 Jake Wardle, 36 Matt Dufty, – Luke Thomas, – Leon Hayes, – Adam Holroyd.